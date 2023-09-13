The Illinois American Water Company sewer separation project continues to progress towards the finish line. Work on the current phase should wrap up by the end of the year, with the end of the current construction on Belle Street.
But before that there will be a full closure of a portion of State Street. Sheppard, Morgan, and Schwaab Civil Engineer Justin Kleinschmidt tells The Big Z it’s the short stretch from the Catholic Children’s Home near Madison Avenue.
This closure on State Street is expected to last about one month . Current work on the project has Belle Street south of Hamilton Street to 10th Street closed to all traffic.