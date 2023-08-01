If you are looking for a new job or possibly a career path, you may find what you are looking for at Alton School District. From 8am – noon Wednesday at the Alton School District Administration building, the district will host a hiring event.
Dr. Wendy Adams, H.R. Director with the Alton School District, tells The Big Z that while there are positions available in many fields, she is especially looking for paraprofessionals.
Pre-registration is not required. The Alton School District administration building is located at 550 Landmarks Boulevard. For more information, call 618-474-2600.