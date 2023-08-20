The Alton School Board has a new member. Tiana Gipson was recently appointed to serve out the remainder of the term of Dustin Christner who resigned on June 30. Gipson is a 2008 graduate of Alton High School.
After interviewing seven candidates over the last month, the board selected Gipson to fill the seat. Gipson received an associate’s degree from Lewis and Clark Community College and a bachelor’s degree from SIU-Edwardsville in Corporate and Organizational Communication. Currently working in the medical field, Gipson indicated in her interview that she has a strong desire to continue providing Alton students, families, and staff with a positive educational environment. School board president David Lauschke noted that Gipson brought a positive energy and enthusiasm regarding the District and students. Gipson will serve the remainder of Christner’s unexpired term which ends in April 2025.