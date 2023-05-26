Alton Police are going to be keeping a closer eye on the bars and their patrons in the downtown district. First Ward Alderwoman Betsy Allen says she has heard of various quality of life issues recently, and Police Chief Jarrett Ford has some ideas how to address the issues.
Some options include stopping serving earlier than the current 3am closing time.
In addition, he says more surveillance cameras will soon be installed in that area.
Eventually, Ford says he would like to sit down with residents and bar owners to formulate a plan where all parties have a say. You can listen to the full interview with Ford here: