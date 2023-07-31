One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot early Saturday morning in Alton. According to information from the Alton Police Department, it was about 12:15am when they were called by St. Anthony’s Hospital regarding a patient who had arrived with a gunshot wound.
The preliminary investigation indicates the incident occurred in the 200 block of E. Elm Street, which is home to a bar and a VFW post. All involved in the incident are known to each other. Police Chief Jarrett Ford says this is not a random act of violence and there’s no ongoing threat to the community. The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505.