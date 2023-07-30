Police in Alton are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday. Officers were called after a person was taken to OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. The victim was reportedly shot in the 200 block of East Elm Street just after midnight Saturday.
Investigators spent several hours early Saturday outside on the parking lots near Gold Fingers Lounge and the American Legion Post 354, gathering evidence and interviewing potential witnesses. East Alton Police were also on the scene helping with traffic control.
No information has been released on the condition of the victim or on a possible suspect in the case.