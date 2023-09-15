The report of shots fired on Friday afternoon resulted in a brief lockdown at West Elementary School in Alton. The call came in just after 1pm from the 1200 block of W. 9th Street, just south of the school. Police say there was never any known threat to the school, staff, or students.
Officers responded to the area and determined no one in the area was injured. Officers and detectives conducted an extensive search of the area for those involved. They did not locate anyone at that time, but many leads were developed. According to information from Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford, those leads suggest this was not a random act of violence, as those involved are known to one another. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505.