One man is dead, and a suspect is in custody following a shooting in Alton early Sunday. The victim was reportedly shot in the 2400 block Lincoln Avenue before 1am Sunday with Alton Police saying the victim and the suspect were familiar with each other and there was no additional danger to the public.
Alton Police received a 9-1-1 call around 12:50am Sunday regarding the shooting with Alton officers along with members of the Cross River Crimes Task Force responding to the scene. Those officers were already in the area for unrelated reasons according to a statement from Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford. The chief says investigators believe in addition to having a suspect in custody they believe they also recovered the weapon used in the shooting. The case remains under investigation and names of those involved have not yet been released.