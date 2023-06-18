The Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting early Sunday morning in the Mexico neighborhood. According to information from Police Chief Jarrett Ford, it was just before 1amwhen they received a report of a large group of subjects creating a disturbance in the 1300 block of Highland Ave., Alton, Illinois. Moments later they received notification from Alton Memorial Hospital that a subject with gunshot injuries had just arrived to the hospital.
The preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was shot while in the 1300 block of Highland Ave. His injuries are non-life threatening. Investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505.