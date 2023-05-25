A handful of purchase requests by the Alton Police and Fire departments have been shot down. ARPA Funds were proposed to fund the cost of the purchases, but Aldermen were apparently not sold on the idea.
The Fire Department was asking for over $47,000 to purchase two Mercury Boat motors for their rescue boat and repairs to Fire Station #2. Comptroller Debbie Dunlap explained why the money was being sought from ARPA funds.
The fire department request received a unanimous “no” vote. The police department requested almost $28,000 to purchase 15 Bola Wraps devices – a non-lethal restraint system, holsters, cartridges, and training. That resolution died for lack of a motion.