Alton Physical Therapy has moved to a new location at 3550 College Avenue in Alton. With the move from its long-time Clawson Avenue location, Alton PT aims to revolutionize the rehabilitation experience by combining cutting-edge techniques, a patient-centered approach, and a team of highly skilled professionals.
In a prepared statement, APT owner Steve Schwegel said their mission is to empower individuals to regain their mobility, recover from injuries, and enhance their overall well-being. In addition, he says they strive to make sure anyone seeking their services, no matter their age or activity levels, achieve optimal physical health.
Alton Physical Therapy offers a wide range of services, including orthopedics, sports rehab, geriatrics, manual therapy, dry needling, Graston Technique, vestibular, vertigo, concussions, and work conditioning.