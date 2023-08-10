A United States Navy warship based out of Pearl Harbor Hawaii has a 2005 Alton High School graduate as one of its command staff. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Evan Sage is aboard the U.S.S. Daniel Inouye.
It’s a guided-missile destroyer that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea.
Sage says he relies upon skills and values he learned in Alton to succeed in the military over the past 18 years.
Sage says A.H.S. coach Joe Hook and his staff taught him to be a team player and were instrumental in his transition to becoming a great sailor and overall community member.