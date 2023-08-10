There’s been a leadership change at the Alton Branch NAACP as President Mike Holliday Sr. has resigned, citing health reasons. Taking over as president will be Leon Smallwood Bey. Vice President Rosetta Brown will now move into the first vice president seat.
Holliday succeeded Andy Hightower as the organization’s President. Hightower was tasked with leading the local office after long-time President James Gray stepped down in 2016, having spent 26 years at the helm. Smallwood and Brown say the Executive Board and the entire membership is very dedicated to The mission of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) which is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination. The Alton Branch of the NAACP is recruiting youth members up to age 25 to be a part of its Youth Chapter. For more information on any NAACP business, call 618-216-0941.