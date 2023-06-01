The Alton Municipal Band is almost ready to kick off its 133rd consecutive season. The concerts feature dozens of local musicians with a different theme and song list each week. Thursday shows at Riverview Park start at 7:30pm on June 8, while Sunday performances are at Haskell Park will begin at 7pm on June 11th.
Band director David Drillinger tells The Big Z they try to have a theme for each week’s performance:
The patriotic concerts around the Independence Day holiday are traditionally some of the best-attended.
To find out more about the band, go to https://www.cityofaltonil.gov/alton-municipal-band/