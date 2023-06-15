The Alton City Council has begun the process of pursuing solar power at its Public Works facility. Aldermen approved a proposal from GRP/Wegman for a solar array installation under the Illinois Solar for All system purchase program for public facilities at its Wednesday meeting.
Andi Yancey, Alton’s Deputy Director of Community Development tells The Big Z there are credits available through the state’s Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, or CEJA.
In addition, Yancey says there are federal investment tax credits available. All totaled, the credits are expected to pay for about 90% of the solar installation. Which GRP bid at just over $598,000. She says it’s probably at least a year until the start of construction, assuming all applications and approvals go to plan.