solar.jpg

The Alton City Council has begun the process of pursuing solar power at its Public Works facility. Aldermen approved a proposal from GRP/Wegman for a solar array installation under the Illinois Solar for All system purchase program for public facilities at its Wednesday meeting.

Andi Yancey, Alton’s Deputy Director of Community Development tells The Big Z there are credits available through the state’s Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, or CEJA.

Yancey - CEJA.mp3

In addition, Yancey says there are federal investment tax credits available. All totaled, the credits are expected to pay for about 90% of the solar installation. Which GRP bid at just over $598,000. She says it’s probably at least a year until the start of construction, assuming all applications and approvals go to plan.