Plans for this year’s Alton Memorial Day Parade are well underway, and organizers expect a parade that will look like many of the past. The celebration in Upper Alton starts at Alton Middle School, winds around the block at Washington Plaza, and heads north to Locust, winding up at the Alton City Cemetery.
This year's parade will start at Alton Middle School at 10am on May 29. East End Improvement Association spokesman Steve Schwartz tells The Big Z participant interest has been good.
Korean War veteran Jack Keller will be this year’s parade marshal. This year will be the 156th annual Alton Memorial Day Parade. It’s believed to be one of, if not the longest running parades in America.