The Alton Memorial Day Parade is tomorrow morning, and the weather forecast looks spectacular. The celebration in Upper Alton starts at Alton Middle School at 10am, winds around the block at Washington Plaza, and heads north to Locust, winding up at the Alton City Cemetery.
East End Improvement Association spokesman Steve Schwartz tells The Big Z he’s looking forward to seeing a mix of new and returning participants.
Korean War veteran Jack Keller will be this year’s parade marshal. This year will be the 156th annual Alton Memorial Day Parade. It’s believed to be one of, if not the longest running parades in America.