The Alton Memorial Day Parade is now less than a week away. The celebration in Upper Alton starts at Alton Middle School, winds around the block at Washington Plaza, and heads north to Locust, winding up at the Alton City Cemetery.
This year's parade will start at Alton Middle School at 10am on May 29. East End Improvement Association spokesman Steve Schwartz tells The Big Z he’s looking forward to seeing a mix of new and returning participants.
Korean War veteran Jack Keller will be this year’s parade marshal. This year will be the 156th annual Alton Memorial Day Parade. It’s believed to be one of, if not the longest running parades in America.