The practice of camping on public property in Alton is being dealt with by the Alton City Council. The Committee of the Whole laid over a resolution that would create an ordinance to prohibit the practice in areas such as public trails, public parks, public streets, and other city-owned property.
The reason for the layover, according to 7th Ward Alderman Nate Keener, was to modify some of the language.
Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford tells The Big Z this ordinance is something some of his officers have asked for.
With the lay-over, the council will likely see an amended version of the ordinance at its next meeting in two weeks.