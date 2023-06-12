An Alton man has been charged with a Class X felony of making a terrorist threat. 41-year-old Elseventer Branch allegedly threatened to “blow up” and “shoot up” the McDonald’s on Homer Adams Parkway in Alton during an April 16 incident.
Branch was indicted last week on that charge as well as aggravated battery for allegedly striking an Alton Police officer in the face with his hand. His bail was set at $150,000. In the state of Illinois, Class X felonies are the most serious crimes that can be committed short of first-degree murder. If you are found guilty of a Class X crime, probation is not an option. The prison sentence can range from 6 to 30 years.