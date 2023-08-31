An Alton man will never be a free man again, having been sentenced to 135 years in prison on three counts of attempted murder in a September 2021 triple shooting in Alton. According to testimony given at the trial, the shootings were the result of a dispute between 37-year-old Steven Foster of the 600 block of Alby Street and one of the victims, who had made fun of the condition of a car driven by Foster’s friend.
After arguing, Foster left the scene but soon returned and opened fire. All three victims suffered serious injuries and were treated at a hospital in St. Louis. One victim suffered a gunshot that nearly severed her leg, but doctors were able to reattach it. In addition to the three counts of attempted first-degree murder, Foster has been found guilty of three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm. The jury also found that prosecutors proved Foster personally discharged a firearm during the offenses, meaning he qualifies for an enhanced sentence. At the sentencing hearing Wednesday, Assistant State’s Attorney Morgan Hudson asked Associate Judge Neil Schroeder to impose a sentence exceeding 100 years. She noted that Foster fired into a crowd of more than 20 people, and that a baby had been present minutes earlier. He will have to serve at least 85% of the sentence.