An Alton man is jailed for Monday morning’s shooting death in Wood River.
The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office charged 19-year-old Austin Mullins with first-degree murder. He’s accused of pulling the trigger and killing 23-year-old Jacob Wall at a home on Tennyson Street.
Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells says the shooting was not a random act of violence.
Mullins’ bail is set at $1 million.
In a news release, Chief Wells gives thanks to Illinois State Police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department for assisting with the investigation.
He also thanks the members of the Wood River Police Department, whom he says, “pour their hearts into their community around the clock.”
Wells says they have great support from the community and city government who count on the department to do the small things right all the time, so they will do the right things right when the big thing happens.