Juneteenth returns to Alton this weekend as local residents celebrate the end of slavery. The holiday is a commemoration of the message being delivered to the final group of slaves in Texas more than 150 years ago.
The activities actually begin tonight with a Gospel Fest tonight from 6:30 – 9pm at The Living Word of God at 101 West Elm Street.
Then on Saturday, event organizer Abe Barham tells The Big Z the 32nd annual Juneteenth Celebration moves outdoors to James Killion Park at Salu.
The event runs from 11am to 4:30pm Saturday and is free to attend.