Students at Alton High School will continue learning from home on Tuesday as school staff receives training on metal detectors that were installed at the school over the holiday weekend. They are called Open Gate Systems (concealed weapons detection systems), and are the same kind you see at hospitals, stadiums, colleges and other places.
According to Superintendent Dr. Kristie Baumgartner, the district ordered them last spring and they just came in, so it's not in response to the recent incidents but will be helpful moving forward. The school was closed Thursday and students learned remotely on Friday.