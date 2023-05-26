It’s graduation night for the Class of 2023 at Alton High School. A total of 427 names will be read tonight (Fri) during the largest end-of-year ceremony in the Riverbend. Doors open at 5:30pm and those with tickets can sit in the gym, while overflow seating will be available in the auditorium and the cafeteria commons. Graduation begins at 7pm.
Assistant Principal Mike Brey says if you’re going in person, go early, because they expect more than 25-hundred people on campus tonight:
Brey reminds those sitting in the gym need to be in their seats no later than 6:45pm and to leave the big gifts like balloons and stuffed animals at home.
Shuttle buses will be running throughout the high school parking lot and also to Heartland Baptist Church next door. Expect increased traffic on Humbert Road before and after the ceremony.
There will be a live stream of the event at this link www.riverbender.com