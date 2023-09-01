The Alton vs. Quincy High School Freshmen and Varsity Football games will be played tonight (Friday) as scheduled. We WILL NOT be celebrating Senior Night and will do that at a later home contest.
We will operate under attendance restrictions tomorrow night similar to what we had during COVID.
For Friday night each rostered student-athlete (Cheer and Football) or band member will be allowed parents and immediate family members ONLY to attend Friday night.
Absolutely NO other Alton fans will be able to attend the game. No restrictions will be placed on the visitors from Quincy HS.
All fans will have to sit in the bleachers unless going to the concession stand or the restroom.
No outside bags for students
All adult bags will be searched
HUDL link for Live stream:
https://fan.hudl.com/United-States/IL/Alton/organization/1747/Alton-High-School/schedule?date=2023-08-27T05%3A00%3A00.000Z&range=Week&s=U2NoZWR1bGVFbnRyeVB1YmxpY1N1bW1hcnk2NDdmZWU3N2I3MjVhMTI4MWQ0NzFkNzg%3D
Some new procedures for fan attendance will be developed before our Friday, Sept 8th home football game vs. Triad. but we hope to be back at full attendance next week.