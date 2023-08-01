The stray animal problem in Alton was recently discussed during a meeting of the City Council Committee of the Whole, and it appears a plan is coming together. The hope is to not have to begin euthanizing the animals, so those in charge are looking for other options.
Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons says he recently spoke to the head of the Best Friends organization about launching a spay/neuter effort. He tells The Big Z right now, there’s no more room for strays.
Parsons says Best Friends is looking for funding to begin the spay/neuter push. If you would like to reach out, you can do so at https://bestfriends.org/