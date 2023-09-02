Work on a new mural to greet visitors to Alton begins September 12th. The Alton Flyway is a three-story image created by the late James K. Schmidt as a composition expressive of freedom, exhilaration, and expansion characteristic of bird flight. It will be painted on the Mississippi Landing building at the corner of Alby and Front Streets.
From there it will be visible from the Clark Bridge, the Sam Vadalabene bike trail, and the heavily trafficked Route 100/Landmarks Boulevard. Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany tells The Big Z the art has already been garnering nationwide attention.
Work will take 4-6 weeks to complete. Alton Main Street is managing the fundraising, logistics, production and marketing of the project.