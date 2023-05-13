It’s Mother’s Day weekend, and that means it’s also the start of the annual Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market season. Located on the lot at Henry and Landmarks, the market will be in session, rain or shine, every Saturday morning from 8am until Noon through the middle of October.
Co-organizer Sara McGibany tells the Big Z they have great participation.
This year marks the 31st season of the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market, organized by Alton Main Street. For more information, visit the information booth to use your card when you arrive.