Altonians will be hitting the streets in about a month to pick up litter and trash in several neighborhoods. It’s just about time for the fall edition of the City-Wide Litter Clean-Up. Everyone in the community is invited to participate. On September 9 from 9am-noon, volunteers can simply pick up litter in their own neighborhoods on their own or get involved with a wider group clean-up effort.
Pride Inc. Executive Director Pat Stewart says you can clean up in your own neighborhood or join in at one of several staging locations. She tells the Big Z the last clean-up in the spring was a huge success.
Registration stations are open from 8am-12pm and located Downtown at the corner of 3rd & Belle Street, and in Middletown at Fast Eddie's Chicken at 7th and Central Avenue. At 9am, groups are departing in Upper Alton from Taqueria Maya on College Ave and North Alton from Joe K’s Restaurant, on State Street. If needed, groups can pick up supplies at Great Rivers Tourism Center, or Jacoby Arts Center two weeks prior. You can pre-register at pride@prideincorporated.org