The Alton Expo starts Thursday. Following up on last year’s plan, there is one less day: it will be a four-day event as opposed to the traditional five. There will be the usual games, rides, and carnival food at Alton’s Riverfront Park and there will be music each night.
Amphitheater Commission Chairman Dan Herkert tells The Big Z everything gets started with carnival rides by Luehr’s Ideal Rides from 5-10pm.
Due to a lack of pre-entries, the mud volleyball tournament has been cancelled. The Alton Catfish Classic returns on Saturday. The Expo will run through Sunday, September 10.
5:00-10:00pm - Thursday, September 7
Just in Time Performs at 7:00pm
5:00-11:00pm - Friday, September 8
Powerplay with Gene Jackson Performs at 5:00pm
Dirty Muggs Performs at 8:00pm
Noon-11:00pm - Saturday, September 9
Mud Volleyball Tournament
Alton Catfish Classic
Platinum Rock Legends Performs at 7:00pm
1:00-5:00pm - Sunday, September 10
Porch Cafe Performs at 1:00pm