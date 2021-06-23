Orville and Kathleen Brunjes loved the people and the communities where they lived and worked. Kathleen established a scholarship and began awarding them herself in 1987. She made sure funds were provided from her estate to continue their legacy of giving. The Alton Educational Foundation began overseeing the disbursement of scholarship funds in 2018.
This year’s Brunjes Memorial Scholarship winners are Benjamin Duke, Ainsley Fortschneider, and Mia McAfoos.
Duke, son of Robert and Tonya Duke, will attend Roosevelt University in Chicago, where he will earn a double major in music performance and music education.
Ainsley Fortschneider, daughter of Todd and Shonna Fortschneider, will attend the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis, where she will achieve her doctorate of pharmacy degree.
Mia McAfoos, daughter of Glen and Carrie McAfoos, will attend the University of Tennessee at Martin, where she will earn her degree in nursing.