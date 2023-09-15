The new Route 3 and Buckmaster Business District has been given most of the approvals needed to get it off the ground by the Alton City Council. Two more ordinances are expected to be approved at the September 27th meeting, at which time all of the paperwork will be filed with the Department of Revenue prior to the October 1st deadline for the district to take effect in the new year.
The district’s footprint is basically the shopping center that currently hosts Big Lots and Goodwill. The new Starbucks will not be a part of this district. Alton Planning and Development Director Greg Caffey was asked what the benefits of creating this district would be.
The district will create an additional 1% sales tax on all taxable items sold within the district. Assuming the two ordinances are approved at the end of the month, the city will start collecting sales tax from the district beginning January 1, 2024.