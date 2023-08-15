Authorities have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash in downtown Alton late Saturday afternoon. The Madison County Coroner says 33-year-old Larry Patton of Wood River died after he lost control of his bike and was ejected as he collided with a pole near the Ardent Mills plant on Broadway.
The report says Patton was traveling at a high rate of speed on West Broadway just after 5pm Saturday, when his motorcycle left the roadway and struck a yellow pole which caused him to be ejected. His body came to rest near a wall of the Ardent Mills property, and he died at the scene. Patton was not wearing a helmet and authorities will conduct routine toxicology testing as part of the investigation. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.