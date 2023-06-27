It was a relatively straightforward agenda Monday evening for the Alton City Council Committee of the Whole meeting. Two demolition bids were awarded, one for the structure at 245 West 19th Street and another for the one at 618 Ridge Street.
A resolution to start demolition proceedings at 1,124 E. 5th Street was also approved, as was the elimination of a handicapped parking spot at 810 E. 7th. A road closure was also approved for Belle Street from 4th Street to 9th Street on September 9th for the Alton Pride Festival. There was a lengthy discussion at the end of the meeting about why certain suggestions offered by 1st Ward Alderperson Betsy Allen had not been brought up for discussion, to which 7th Ward Alderman Nate Keener said:
The full council meets Wednesday at 6:30pm to discuss these and other items.