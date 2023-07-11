The Alton City Council Committee of the Whole worked through a relatively uneventful agenda on Monday, with infrastructure projects highlighting the approvals. Proposals will be sought for the preliminary design and construction engineering services for the North Seminary Road bridge and continuing street and sidewalk improvements along a portion of College Avenue.
Specifically, College from Holman to Johnson streets, Rock Springs Drive from Memorial Drive to College Avenue, Johnson Street from College Avenue to Tremont Street, and College Avenue from Johnson Street to Pleasant Street. The Committee also approved the closure of 3rd Street for a couple of concerts at the Alton Godfrey Rotary Park: July 14 and August 18. The full council meets Wednesday night at 6:30 at City Hall to discuss these and other items.