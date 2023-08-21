The Boys and Girls Club of Alton will once again be one of the United Way’s safety net agencies for the 2024–2026-year cycle. The United Way supports over 160 agencies throughout the St. Louis region.
United Way Vice President of Community Investment, Trisha Gordon says they have a solid long-term relationship with the Boys and Girls Club of Alton…
The Boys and Girls Club of Alton provides a variety of diverse activities for youth focusing on helping young people develop self esteem and develop their full potential. The United Way invests over 40 million dollars annually into St. Louis area non-profit agencies.