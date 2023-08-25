Amateur boxing once had a stronghold in Alton, and one man is trying to bring that back. Joshua Young is the founder and president of the Alton Community Boxing Club, and says they are restarting the program after a false start of sorts right before the pandemic shut down most things a few years ago.
The group has been training recently at Rock Spring Park, but there are plans to move to the YWCA, according to Young. He tells The Big Z boxing is about more than the athletic aspect of the sport.
For more information, call the YWCA at 618-465-7774, or go to https://www.facebook.com/altoncommunityboxing
You can listen to the full interview with Young here: