Temporary road closures, demolitions, and property sales were the focus of Alton aldermen at Monday’s Committee of the Whole. There was also the designation of an honorary street sign – Estella Holmes will be recognized with a sign placed on Johnson Lane.
That is assuming the full council approves that item at its Wednesday night meeting. Additionally, the committee approved selling surplus property at 1,321 E. 5th Street and 934 Tremont Street. As for demolitions, approval was given to bids for 2,419 Elizabeth Street, 320 Harriett Street, and 1,126 Central Avenue. Looking at road closures, one is for the Marquette Mega Raffle Kick-Off Party and will result in the closure of a portion of Logan Street from State Street to Lincoln Street on August 19 from 11am – 11pm. The other is to facilitate the Marquette Catholic High School Homecoming Block Party and will have the portion of 4th Street closed from George Street to Court Street from 10am on Friday, September 22 until noon on Monday, September 25. The full council will meet Wednesday at 6:30pm to discuss these and other items.