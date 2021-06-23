Ward 7 Alderman Nate Keener will host a meet and greet Coffee with Keener event from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Maeva’s Coffee on Milton Road in Alton.
“During the campaign, I promised voters I would be accessible to them, to answer their questions and update them regularly on the progress being made in city council," Keener said. "This will be the first of many quarterly events to make good on that promise.”
The event is free and open to all. There will be no formal presentation, and residents are encouraged to come and go as they please.
“If residents have questions about issues in the ward, ideas to make it a better place to live, or just want to meet their neighbors, this is a casual, informal opportunity to do that,” Keener said.
Keener can be reached at (618) 208-7261.