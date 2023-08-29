A former Belleville resident and graduate of Althoff High School is one of three U.S. Marines who were killed during a training exercise over the weekend in northern Australia. 29-year-old Captain Eleanor LeBeau was on board an Osprey aircraft, one of two involved in a crash that killed 3 Marines and injured 20 others on Sunday around 50 miles outside the city of Darwin.
The United States was part of a training exercise with the Australian Defense Force, and forces from Indonesia, the Philippines, and East Timor. Of the 20 others injured, 3 remain hospitalized with more serious injuries while the remaining Marines have been released. The two others killed were identified as 21-year-old Corporal Spencer Collart from Virginia and 37-year-old Major Tobin Lewis from Colorado. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Captain LeBeau was just promoted to the rank back in March according to the Belleville News Democrat. She attended Althoff Catholic High School and Blessed Sacrament Catholic grade school in Belleville, and also attended Murray State University in Kentucky.