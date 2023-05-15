The alleged murderer and an accomplice in an Alton murder last week have been captured and charged. 22-year-old Chanucey D. Lucas Jr. of Madison is charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder and is being held on a $2 million bond. 23-year-old Darryck T. Lewis of Venice is charged with Obstructing Justice.
His bond was set at $50,000. 20-year-old Tyrone “Marty Lo” Williams was shot and killed in the 1600 block of Rock Spring Drive last Wednesday night. That’s near the intersection with Edwards Street. According to information from the Alton Police Department, the vehicle used in the crime, a silver 2019-2023 Chevrolet Lumina, is yet to be located, and there are still witnesses police would like to speak to, as the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to call Alton Police at 618-463-3505 ext 637, you can text 618-802-1125, or email stewart@altonpolice.com