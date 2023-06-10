The All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show is back on Sunday in downtown Alton. It’s the 26th annual show, and it can usually draw nearly 200 vehicles. There’s no charge for the public to attend, but you’re encouraged to do business with the restaurant, bars, and shops in the downtown district.
Alton Main Street and the Time Machines Unlimited Car Club co-organize the event and Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany tells the Big Z there is entertainment planned for tomorrow as well.
The All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show will be held along West 3rd and 4th Street, State, and Belle Streets in downtown Alton on Sunday from 8am to 4pm.
Registration for vehicles takes place from 8am to Noon and the cost is $10 to display and $15 if you’d like it to be judged. Trophies will be awarded at 4pm.