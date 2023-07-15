You are being asked to donate drinks to the Schnucks “Hydrate Our Heroes” campaign. Every Schnucks store will have a donation area set up where you can drop off things like sports drinks, energy drinks, bottled water, and sparkling water. The program runs through July 18.
Schnucks spokesman Paul Simon tells The Big Z all Schnucks locations will be collecting beverages to donate back to local firefighters, police, and other first responders.
To donate, just look for the bin at the front of each store.