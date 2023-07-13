After more than a quarter-century of serving on the Alton City Council, 5th Ward Alderman Charles Brake has stepped down. Brake made it official at last night’s City Council meeting.
Brake is 4 months away from his 92nd birthday and addressed the council one last time:
Brake asked the Mayor to appoint John Meehan as his replacement.
Meehan was approved by unanimous vote. The council then went through the list of approvals from Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting: Proposals will be sought for the preliminary design and construction engineering services for the North Seminary Road bridge and continuing street and sidewalk improvements along College Avenue from Holman to Johnson streets, Rock Springs Drive from Memorial Drive to College Avenue, Johnson Street from College Avenue to Tremont Street, and College Avenue from Johnson Street to Pleasant Street.