Bringing more businesses to Bethalto has been the goal of many involved with the redevelopment of the former Wayside Estates property. St. Louis Regional Airport began buying up subdivision property in the 1990's with the help of the FAA. The property sits across Illinois Route 111 from the airport.
But the land still sits empty. Airport Manager Danny Adams tells The Big Z they are hoping to get something restarted under his watch.
There had been talk of big box stores, grocery stores, and mixed-use developments being built there in the past. What may eventually be built on the property remains unknown, according to Adams.