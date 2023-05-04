A number of agricultural organizations are watching a proposed rule that could require farmers and ranchers to report and monitor their energy consumption.
Travis Cushman, attorney for the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), said the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has proposed reporting requirements for publicly traded companies that emit seven greenhouse gases.
“This rule would require public companies to report on the emissions in their value chain,” Cushman said. “It is called scope 3 emissions.”
If the rule is not modified, it could mean that a grocery chain that sells bacon would have to track and report the greenhouse gas emissions that were emitted in the production of the bacon – all the way back to the farm where the pig was raised, Cushman said.
AFBF told the SEC that the regulation would be expensive and burdensome for agricultural producers, particularly small and mid sized farms and ranches.
AFBF was joined in its comments to the SEC by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the American Soybean Association, the Agricultural Retailers Association, the National Pork Producers Association, the North American Meat Institute and the National Corn Growers Association.
The regulations could have far-reaching effects on farmers and ranchers, Cushman said.
“Eventually, farmers might have to install devices to track their emissions or require tracking software on their farm equipment,” Cushman said. “For a small farm or a big farm, that emissions information would have to be recorded and reported.”
In a worst-case scenario, farmers and ranchers would be required to report how many gallons of diesel they use in their tractors, Cushman said.
“It is a proposed rule and we have made our concerns known,” Cushman said.
In his public comments, Gary Gensler, the chairman of the SEC, indicated that he understands agriculture’s objections to the proposed regulations, Cushman said.
“We hope the final rule will address our concerns,” Cushman said.
AFBF would like the SEC to exclude scope 3 emissions from the rule or exclude agricultural producers from the rule, he said.