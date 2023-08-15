It’s not just school districts and students gearing up for a new school year. The Boys and Girls Club of Alton After School program has long been a popular and valuable resource for local families and the Club’s executive director says this year is no exception.
Enrollment for the After School program started August 5th with the program beginning on August 28th. There is currently a waiting list, but Executive Director Al Womack says they are working to add staff with the hope of accommodating more students.
To get added to the waiting list or to inquire about employment opportunities with the Boys and Girls Club of Alton visit bgcalton.org or call the club at 618-462-6249.