Representatives from the group “Team River Runner” are in the Riverbend this weekend for a variety of events.
Craig Heaton of the Mississippi River Water Trail Association tells The Big Z he’s excited to have TRR here and enjoying paddle sports locally:
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be hosting a ribbon-cutting on Sunday morning September 10 at ten for an accessible kayak dock and launch at the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary in West Alton.
Immediately following the ceremony, Team River Runner military support group members will use the new accessible launch as a starting point to kayak through the Melvin Price Locks and Dam.