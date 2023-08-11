Police in St. Louis County are looking for two men they believe broke into a home on Marbella Drive in North County last night and abducted a 2-year-old girl. The child was located safe about two hours later and a suspect vehicle was also found in St. Louis County but the suspects remain at large.
Police say a preliminary investigation indicates two unknown males forced their way into the home around 7:30pm Thursday, assaulted a resident, then took the 2-year-old girl and fled in a teal-colored Hyundai Elantra. The child was located safe at an address in St. Louis County just after 9:30pm and the vehicle was located shortly after that. Police described the suspects as two black males dressed in all black. The investigation is ongoing and if you know anything about the case, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). Those calls are always anonymous.